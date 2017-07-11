Blac Chyna has threatened to sue her ex if he posts intimate pictures of her online.

The 29-year-old model and reality TV star enjoyed a fling with rapper Ferrari True after her split from Rob Kardashian but was horrified when he shared pictures of them in bed together.

According to TMZ, a letter from Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom to Ferrari, said: ''Posting online or distributing photos of Ms White's intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time.''

Meanwhile, Chyna has been awarded a temporary restraining order against Rob.

The 30-year-old reality star has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from his former 'Rob & Chyna' co-star - with whom he has eight-month-old daughter Dream - at all times after he took to social media last week to post explicit photos of the beauty and accuse her of being unfaithful and on drugs.

This week, Chyna filed papers for a restraining order against her former fiancée which were later passed by the judge.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' outside the Los Angeles Superior Crown Court, Chyna said: ''First and foremost, I want to thank the judge for granting a restraining order to protect me.''

Although Rob can't come within 100 yards of the beauty, the pair will still be allowed to co-parent their young daughter as the judge said ''the court is not in the business of separating biological parents from their children.''

In his rants, the reality star claimed Chyna had sent him a picture of herself without underwear on, shortly before she slept with rapper Ferrari.

In a now-deleted post, he captioned the graphic image: ''This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care (sic).''