Blac Chyna's ex has been banned from her nightclub appearance in Atlanta, Georgia tonight (15.07.17).

The 29-year-old model briefly dated aspiring rapper Ferrari True after her split from Rob Kardashian and due to fears he may cause a scene, Chyna has reportedly employed four extra bodyguards and has had him barred from entering the Medusa Restaurant & Lounge, TMZ reports.

The musician is believed to have been bombarding her with text messages and is unsure whether they are still together.

However, it comes after lawyers accused Ferrari of using her to ''extend his 15 minutes of fame''.

The reality star's team has threatened him with legal action over videos he has published of her, and warned Ferrari not to publish anymore intimate pictures of the star - whose real name is Angela White - else he'll see civil and criminal charges against him.

Her attorney Lisa Bloom wrote a letter to him, saying: ''We have become aware that you may have photos of Ms. White unclothed or partially unclothed. We have also become aware that you may be trying to sell those photos or may try and post those photos on social media.

''Posting explicit photos of Ms. White on any social media or distributing those photos by any means has both civil and criminal implications for you.

''This letter is notice to you that you do not have permission to post online or distribute by any means any sexually explicit photos of Ms. White or her intimate body parts. We will not hesitate to seek all civil and criminal remedies against you if you post or distribute such photos in any manner to any person.''

It comes two weeks after Rob launched a foul-mouthed tirade against his ex-partner on social media, accusing the brunette beauty of cheating on him and then uploading some explicit shots of the model on Instagram.

Chyna was awarded a temporary restraining order against the 30-year-old sock designer, with whom she has eight-month-old daughter Dream.

The former 'Rob & Chyna' star also has four-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-partner Tyga, who is Rob's half-sister Kylie Jenner's ex.