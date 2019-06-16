Blac Chyna has slammed Rob Kardashian for trying to block their two-year-old daughter from appearing on her reality TV show.

The 31-year-old model has taken to Instagram to hit out at her ex-boyfriend, accusing Rob of seeking to stop their daughter Dream from appearing on her show, 'The Real Blac Chyna'.

She wrote on Instagram: ''It is very unfortunate that Rob could not have an adult conversation with me, 'the mother of his child,' Dream Kardashian, appearing on my show.

''Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show.''

Chyna subsequently blasted the Kardashian family, accusing them of being hypocrites over the issue.

In particular, she bemoaned their supposed ''insistence that Dream appear on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' in the family's desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval''.

Last month, Chyna insisted she wants to have a ''good relationship'' with her former partners.

The TV star - who also has a six-year-old son called King Cairo with rapper Tyga - claimed it's important to be on good terms with both her ex-partners for the sake of her children.

She said: ''I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing. It's something that a lot of people need to practice.''

Prior to that, Chyna and Rob praised one another on social media.

She wrote: ''Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy! (sic)''