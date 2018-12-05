Blac Chyna has settled a legal battle involving her friend crashing her BMW into another vehicle.

The 30-year-old star found herself caught up in a lawsuit after Paige Addison ran a stop sign, slammed into a SUV and injured Zohar Mizrahi and Michaela Mesica whilst driving the curvaceous beauty's lavish BMW in November 2015. She was then was seen speeding away from the scene of the accident.

Although Chyna was not being in the car at the time of the incident, the two women filed against her, and 'Boss Nails' star Paige, stating that she should've known Paige was a ''bad driver'' and should have never let her get behind the wheel of her vehicle. They had been demanding medical expenses, loss of wages and other damages.

On December 4, Zohar and Michaela filed court documents revealing the entire case has been settled after the two claimants reached a deal with the defendants that dismissed all claims against them.

Documents obtained by The Blast, state that all the future hearings will be vacated and the parties will appear in court in January to officially dismiss the case.

Chyna - who has a two-year-old daughter, Dream, with her ex Rob Kardashian - always maintained that she never gave Paige permission to use the vehicle.

Paige was ultimately charged with felony hit and run and was sentenced to five years' probation.