Blac Chyna has reportedly secured herself a record deal.

The 'Rob and Chyna' star - who shares eight-month-old daughter Dream Renée with her former fiancé Rob Kardashian - is said to have been snapped up by Universal's Capitol Records and is relying on her showbiz pals like Drake and Nicki Minaj to help establish her music career.

A source said: ''Chyna was offered a deal. A huge record deal. But you never take the first offer ... All of her friends are going to help her out ... Nicki has been very helpful as a mentor and Drake shouted her out 10 years ago on a record.''

And there is hope Chyna might consider writing a song about her ex-partner.

The insider added to Radar Online: ''Chyna hasn't wrote a song about the Kardashians but she's thinking about it. She could ... She's exploring all musical possibilities. She's a poet and she's been around the music industry for many, many years. She's well versed.''

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old star - who also has four-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-partner Tyga - previously revealed she has seen her ''true strength'' after her ex Rob shared intimate pictures of her online.

She said: ''I feel like God does certain things not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength. I feel like, if I can come from this, I can come from anything ...

''[When I saw the pictures,] I was, like, 'No. I can't believe it.' I thought, 'What's he going to do now? What's next?' I didn't need a crazy fan trying to come and hurt me or my kids because of this. The people that I actually care about, my family and friends, they're all I worry about. I'm not going to sit here and hide in my house over somebody else being hurt or jealous or insecure.''