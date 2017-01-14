Blac Chyna's drugs possession case has been dismissed.

The 28-year-old reality TV star - who recently welcomed daughter Dream with fiance Rob Kardashian - was reportedly found with ecstasy pills when she was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance at the Austin International Airport in Texas in January 2016.

However, TMZ reports that prosecutors asked to drop the third degree felony charge and the judge agreed, meaning Chyna will not face any charges.

After her release, Rob drove 1,377 miles from Los Angeles to Austin to pick the model up.

But, he was fined $1,100, when he was caught driving his Bentley at 107mph in Blythe, California on his way to Texas.

Rob had set off for Texas minutes after Chyna was arrested at and was there to personally collect her when she was released from custody the following day.

Meanwhile, Rob and Chyna have reportedly taken some time away from the Kardashian family recently so they can focus on their relationship.

A source said: ''It's safe to say Chyna and Rob took some time off to focus on their immediate family. It's not a bad thing, and they needed a break for themselves, and their daughter. They are back together now and focusing on their relationship.

''It's understandable that [Rob] wants their opinion on things that are going wrong, but as everyone knows, family doesn't forget, especially a mom. So, after Rob calls his sisters and mother and shares everything with them, it's hard for Chyna to re-enter the family after they reconciled, mainly for Dream's sake ... They'll do everything they can to make sure Dream grows up in a very normal environment.''