Blac Chyna's romance with Soulja Boy reportedly began as a joke to annoy her ex-partner Tyga.

The 30-year-old model is believed to have struck up a relationship with rapper Soulja Boy following her split from Kid Buu after their heated argument during a trip to Hawaii last month.

However, it has now been claimed her romance with Soulja wasn't supposed to be serious as they originally just wanted to troll Chyna's former beau Tyga - with whom she has six-year-old son King Cairo - but after spending time together, they developed a genuine connection and are now dating for real.

According to TMZ, the couple met on social media earlier this month and ''concocted a plan'' to get under Tyga's skin by pretending they were dating.

But after going on a few fake dates to make their romance seem real, they formed a bond and decided to stop pretending and start a real relationship.

A source told the publication Chyna - who also has two-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian - and Soulja Boy ''appreciate and respect that the other one has their own career rolling right now, and they feel like they can take things slow.''

Soulja Boy is said to have agreed to troll Tyga following their spat last month over who had the bigger comeback in 2018.

The new romance comes after police were called to Chyna's Hawaii hotel room last month, following claims of a ''disturbance'' between her and her then-boyfriend Kid Buu.

Sources said at the time that Chyna scratched Kid Buu, and he is alleged to have then slammed her against a wall several times and choked her, prompting someone to call for emergency services.

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed in a statement: ''Shortly before 9 am today, a female visitor staying in Waikiki reported being assaulted by a male acquaintance. The victim reported that she and the suspect had been involved in an argument several hours earlier, and the argument had escalated to a physical confrontation. The male left the area after the confrontation and has not been located. This incident has been classified as abuse of a household member. The investigation is continuing, and no further information is being released at this time.''