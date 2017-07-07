Blac Chyna's new man says Rob Kardashian is a ''good guy''.

Rob recently accused his former fiancée Chyna of cheating on him with rapper Ferrari True, and although Rob took to Instagram to share pictures of Chyna and the other man together, Ferrari says he has no bad feelings towards the sock entrepreneur.

When asked by TMZ, ''Are you upset that Rob put you on blast?, Ferrari smiled and said: ''Rob's a good guy, he's a good guy.''

He was also asked if he thinks Rob and Chyna - who have seven-month-old daughter Dream together - will get back together and replied: ''I honestly don't know.''

And when asked, ''Do you feel bad about what happened?'', the rapper said: ''I can't answer that, I don't know. I feel good.''

There are reports that Chyna and Ferrari made a sex tape together but he refused to confirm it.

Ferrari was asked, ''If there is a sex tape, would you release it?'' and said: ''Ask Chyna.''

Earlier this week, Rob posted explicit pictures of Chyna on Instagram and accused his former fiancée of cheating on him, taking drugs and leaving him after he paid for her to undergo weight loss surgery.

The 30-year-old reality star claimed Chyna had sent him a picture of herself without underwear on, shortly before she slept with Ferrari.

In a now-deleted post, he captioned the graphic image: ''This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care (sic).''

The reclusive sock designer also shared a video of 29-year-old Chyna locking lips with Ferrari.

He wrote: '''Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f***ing me and then this dude right after. U need help (sic)''

Rob also sent screengrabs of texts he claims he received from Ferrari, and says he was one of a number of guys Chyna had slept with, but had asked for ways to help him make money or he'd ''expose'' the make-up artist's antics.

In response to Rob's social media onslaught, Chyna took to Snapchat and accused her former partner of hitting her.

She wrote: ''Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!!

''U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian. The light will come to the light.(sic)''