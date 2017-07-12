Blac Chyna's lawyers have accused her ex of using her to ''extend his 15 minutes of fame''.

The 29-year-old model and reality TV star briefly dated aspiring rapper Ferrari True after her split from Rob Kardashian and Chyna's team has threatened him with legal action over videos he has published of her.

Chyna's attorney Walter Mosely told PEOPLE: ''We're actively and aggressively pursuing action against Ferrari. He's been publishing video of Chyna sleeping. We're taking it very seriously.

''He's someone she dated for a little bit months ago, and he's trying to extend his 15 minutes of fame. He's a wannabe rapper and making light of a very serious situation. We've asked him to stop communicating with her.

''Right now she's just concentrating on raising her kids and building her business. She's not looking for love or seeing anyone seriously.''

Chyna has daughter Dream, eight months, with Rob and son King Cairo, four, with her former partner Tyga.

Chyna's lawyers have also warned Ferrari not to publish any intimate pictures of the star - whose real name is Angela White - and have promised to see civil and criminal charges against him if her does.

Her attorney Lisa Bloom wrote a letter to him, saying: ''We have become aware that you may have photos of Ms. White unclothed or partially unclothed. We have also become aware that you may be trying to sell those photos or may try and post those photos on social media.

''Posting explicit photos of Ms. White on any social media or distributing those photos by any means has both civil and criminal implications for you.

''This letter is notice to you that you do not have permission to post online or distribute by any means any sexually explicit photos of Ms. White or her intimate body parts. We will not hesitate to seek all civil and criminal remedies against you if you post or distribute such photos in any manner to any person.''