Blac Chyna's lawyer has insisted her children are ''both healthy and doing very well'' after police were called to her house.
Blac Chyna's lawyer has insisted her children are ''both healthy and doing very well'' after police were called to her house.
The 31-year-old reality star was visited by police over the weekend after an anonymous call was placed alleging she was too drunk to look after her two children - son King Cairo, six, whom she has with ex-partner Tyga, and daughter Dream, two, whose father is Rob Kardashian.
And now, Chyna's lawyer Lisa Bloom has spoken out on the situation, saying the children are doing fine and were ''never in any danger''.
She told E! News: ''Chyna's children, King Cairo and Dream Renée, are both healthy and doing very well. They were never in any danger and any reports to the contrary are entirely false.
''I remind the public that anyone who submits a knowingly false report to Child Protective Services may be subject to criminal and civil liability. ''
It was previously revealed police had called to Chyna's home after receiving an anonymous call alleging the 'Rob + Chyna' star was intoxicated and neglecting her children.
However, when cops got to the house, they found no one was drunk and not only were her children being properly looked after, there was also a nanny in attendance at the property.
But just days after the incident, police were called to Chyna's house a second time to deal with a separate issue.
Sources claimed that police had been asked to help defuse a potentially-difficult situation as Chyna and her make-up artist had had an explosive argument at the weekend, with the cosmetics expert leaving without her kit.
Cops accompanied the unnamed woman to help her retrieve her cosmetics and tools and she left the abode without another argument breaking out.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.