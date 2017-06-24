Blac Chyna was involved in a car crash on Saturday (24.06.17).

The 29-year-old model and reality TV star's Rolls-Royce was rear-ended by another vehicle in Studio City around 2.30am on Saturday morning and police and paramedics were called to the scene.

TMZ reports that the driver of the other car was allegedly detained by police but it is unclear if there was an arrest, while Chyna was examined by paramedics for around 45 minutes.

However, she did not need to be transported to hospital and was picked up from the scene by a friend.

Chyna, who welcomed daughter Dream with on/off fiance Rob Kardashian seven months ago, splashed out on the luxury Rolls Royce for herself last year.

The star paid $400,000 on the car, which has a purple-trimmed interior to complement the Lamborghini Rob previously bought for her.

She said: ''It's lovely right? Seeing as I have my purple Lamborghini, I wanted to match [with the interior]. It's a limited edition.''

Meanwhile, Rob and Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - recently fuelled speculation they have reconciled after they were spotted looking loved up on social media.

However, insiders insist the pair are not back together, and are merely acting civil for the sake of their daughter.

A source claimed: ''They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently. But by no means are they back together.''