Blac Chyna is a fashion ''chameleon''.

The 'Rob and Chyna' star is happy to try lots of different hairstyles out, making her ''great fun'' to work with, according to her hairstylist Kellon Deryck.

He said: ''She lets me have free range with styling. We trust each other. She can thrive in a lot of different environments. I think it's great she can have fun with her look.

''She's not really committed to a look. She's a chameleon with her look, just like she is with her personality.''

Blac Chyna debuted a ''unicorn wig'', as it has been affectionately dubbed, earlier this week and Kellon has now revealed the inspiration behind it.

He added: ''It was a wig that I made to match her Chanel purse, which has all those colours in it. I used a technique called color melting with some hair colour and melted those colors together and I think it came together beautifully.

''The wig was made about three months ago but she was waiting for the right time to wear it. It was sitting there and we decided it was the right day to wear something fun and vibrant like that. It just made sense.''

And when it comes to fashion, Chyna isn't afraid to splash the cash on shoes, spending over $1000 on sneakers at any one time.

During an episode of Complex's YouTube series Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma earlier this year, Chyna shelled out $1,087 on just three pairs of shoes - a black and red pair of Air Jordans, which she already owns, a black and white pair of Jordan 13s and a copper Foamposites for a relative.

However, Chyna had bought herself a set of Vans previously but has no plans to wear them.

She said at the time: ''I just bought some Vans, and they're still in the box. I don't think I'm going to wear them. Not at all.''