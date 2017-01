Blac Chyna donned her engagement ring to celebrate the New Year with Rob Kardashian.

The 28-year-old model had removed the flashy ring from her finger after the pair split shortly before Christmas, but after reports that the couple reconciled in time for the holidays, the brunette beauty slipped the diamond jewel back on as she welcomed in the start of 2017.

In a series of videos posted to Snapchat over the weekend, Chyna can be seen with her fiancé Rob, 29, sitting at a table as they count down to the new year.

One video taken from Snapchat and posted on Blac Chyna's Instagram - which featured the pair sat together as they both donned the special 2017 filter - was captioned: ''Happy New Years 2017 from @robkardashian and I! (sic)''

The news of the pair's reconciled romance comes after it was reported that Chyna - who shares one-month-old daughter Dream with the sock entrepreneur - was ''not invited'' to spend Christmas with the Kardashian clan, as the rest of the famous family were tired of her and Rob constantly fighting.

A source said at the time: ''Rob's family is over Chyna. She is not invited to Kris' holiday party.

''Rob's family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can't stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It's just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.''

A second source, however, later claimed that Chyna had nothing to ''apologise'' for, and was standing her ground on the feud with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars.

They said: ''Chyna thinks Rob and his family have a lot of nerve if they think she needs to apologise for anything that she's done in this relationship.

''What should she be sorry for? Getting Rob out of his cave and bringing him into the light? Giving him a daughter? Helping him lose weight? Getting him a reality show?

''Rob's the one who admitted to having issues, and has since gotten from Chyna. She's so proud of their shared accomplishments, and thinks her behaviour and attitude are completely fine. She's not changing or apologising.''