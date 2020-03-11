Blac Chyna has been ordered to hand over her financial records to the courts in her lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian and his famous family.

The 31-year-old reality TV star is suing her former lover, his mother Kris Jenner, his sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian and half-sister Kylie Jenner for causing her show 'Rob & Chyna' to be cancelled after just one season and costing her millions in damages after they allegedly defamed her in the press.

Chyna recently claimed in court that the reclusive sock designer's attempt to make her give up her bank statements was an ''unwarranted invasion of her privacy''.

However, in documents obtained by The Blast, a judge in a Los Angeles court ordered Chyna's business manager Walter Mosley to turn over any records relating to his client's businesses; Lashed, 88 Fin, and Blac Chyna Inc.

The judge threatened that the court may issue sanctions if the appropriate paperwork isn't turned over as soon as possible.

Chyna is suing the Kardashian-Jenner clan for interfering with her show and ultimately causing it to be axed in 2016.

The famous family have denied having anything to do with the show being cancelled, while 32-year-old Rob - who has three-year-old daughter Dream with Chyna - insisted he could no longer participate due to her alleged domestic abuse.

The model - who also has seven-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga - previously claimed producers E! were pushing for a second series of 'Rob & Chyna' because they felt their break-up would offer more dramatic television.

Her original lawsuit stated: ''Reality television thrives on colourful personalities engaging in conflict. If anything, the E! network saw more potential in a second season given the success of season one and the new, unpredictable co-parenting relationship between Chyna and Rob.''