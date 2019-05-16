Blac Chyna had work done on her butt after giving birth to daughter Dream.

The mum-of-two welcomed her second child - her first with then-boyfriend Rob Kardashian - into the world in November 2016, and she has admitted she turned to cosmetic procedures to get her body back under ''control''.

Appearing on 'The Wendy Williams Show' this week, she was asked by the host if her derierre is ''natural'', and replied: ''I went and got something done. I got lipo because after I had Dream, it has like, out of control. So I had some of it taken out.''

Chyna, 31, also revealed she underwent four breast enhancement procedures, initially getting her boobs enlarged before deciding to go ''smaller''.

She added: ''I went larger, larger then I went smaller. I felt like it was this is just too much.''

She even ended up with dimples in her cheeks as a result of facial piercings she had.

She explained: ''When I took them out I was like, 'Oh man, now I got dimples!' ''

Chyna isn't the only star to open up about having cosmetic procedures after giving birth, as rapper Cardi B - who welcomed daughter Kulture 10 months ago - recently revealed she also had liposuction.

She said: ''I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, 'Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy.' It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back.''