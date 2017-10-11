Blac Chyna will only ever buy her wigs from ''one company''.

The 29-year-old American model has admitted she relies on hairstylist Kellon to make her new false hair pieces, and she will often request for the hair guru to make her ''ten wigs'' at a time when she is in urgent need of new pieces.

Speaking to Elle.com about her beauty demands, the television personality - who has four-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga and 11-month-old daughter Dream with her former partner Rob Kardashian - said: ''There's one hairstylist and one company. Kellon, he resides in Atlanta and he loves me so much, and he flies from Atlanta to come and do my hair. Even if I call him and I'm like 'Kellon, I need ten wigs.' He's like, 'Alright, when do you need it by? What do you need?' and it always gets done, period.''

And the reality star has admitted Kellon will jet ''back and forth'' across the globe to accommodate her.

She added: ''He flies back and forth and makes sure I'm good. We use a company called Kendra's Boutique.''

And Chyna - whose real name is Angela Renée White - only has people around her who she is ''really close'' with and has worked with for a ''long time''.

She explained: ''[Kendra] is a good friend of mine. The people I have around me, we're all really close and we worked together for a long time. I think I probably slid into both of their DMs. I had to pay [Kellon] a zillion dollars to get him out there and I'm like, 'Once I get him out here, he's going to follow me. We're going to be best friends.'''

And Chyna has revealed she will select what wig to wear based on her mood.

She explained: ''If I'm not in a good mood, I'm going to wear black hair. I'm not going to wear blonde hair. If I'm feeling feisty, I'm going to put on a red wig.

''It's so funny because the days I do get dressed up, there's nobody there to take pictures and the day I'm like, 'I'm gonna put on a hoodie and run out with some slides and no wig,' there they are to get me.''