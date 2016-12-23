Blac Chyna is reportedly ''not apologising'' to the Kardashian family for fighting with Rob Kardashian.

The 28-year-old model separated from her 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star fiancé Rob - with whom she shares one-month-old daughter Dream - last weekend, and despite members of the famous family allegedly claiming Chyna isn't good for Rob, the beauty is reportedly refusing to back down.

A source told HollywoodLife.com: ''Chyna thinks Rob and his family have a lot of nerve if they think she needs to apologise for anything that she's done in this relationship.

''What should she be sorry for? Getting Rob out of his cave and bringing him into the light? Giving him a daughter? Helping him lose weight? Getting him a reality show?

''Rob's the one who admitted to having issues, and has since gotten from Chyna. She's so proud of their shared accomplishments, and thinks her behaviour and attitude are completely fine. She's not changing or apologising.''

The news comes after it was reported the reality star - who has her own show 'Rob & Chyna' with the 29-year-old sock entrepreneur - was ''not invited'' to spend Christmas with Rob's mother Kris Jenner.

A source said: ''Rob's family is over Chyna. She is not invited to Kris' holiday party.

''Rob's family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can't stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It's just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.''

Meanwhile, the Kardashian clan seemingly hit out at Rob and Chyna's relationship for a second time earlier this week, after an insider claimed they ''don't support'' the relationship between the pair.

The insider claimed: ''They don't support the relationship. At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, 'We told you so Rob. You deserve better.' But Rob won't listen to them. He wants to be with Chyna.''