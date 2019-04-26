Blac Chyna has not been accepted into the Harvard Business School.

The reality star and former stripper - who has son King Cairo, six, with ex-boyfriend Tyga and daughter Dream, two, with former fiance Rob Kardashian - claimed this week to have enrolled in an online course called Business Analytics, but according to the prestigious school themselves, they have not accepted anyone by her real name, Angela White.

Speaking to TMZ, the university said: ''Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White.''

Chyna had previously claimed she was looking forward to starting the course, in which she would learn how to interpret data and make good business decisions over the course of the 40-hour eight-week programme, as she hoped to start the ''next chapter'' of her life.

She said this week: ''Where I'm at now is a stage of realisation and growth!

''I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches.

''People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I'm excited for the next chapter.''

Meanwhile, the 'Rob & Chyna' star took to social media this week to reflect on the past and the ''pain'' she has caused, even while suffering herself.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Over the last couple of years, you guys have been given a perspective of who I am from the media and people closest to me. I've been Bullied, Humiliated, Manipulated, and Discredit as a mom!........ Looking Back at A lot of my actions, I'm reflecting and realizing that confusion is a serious thing. Of course I'm not proud of some of the pain I have caused, and I am working to be the best me. (sic)''

The 30-year-old star went on to say her Blac Chyna persona is different from the real her, Angela White, and says she wants to show more of her true ''perspective'' to her fans.

She continued: ''Blac Chyna doesn't define Angela White as a person. At 30, I am overwhelmed with the blessings I have. Being A mother of two amazing children.I don't walk on things often, but I promise to give you guys more of me. Angela White perspective.

''Thank you for years of endless love. Your support for me is a blessing! (sic)''