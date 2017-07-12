Blac Chyna is looking for a ''confident'' new man.

The 29-year-old reality star was recently awarded a restraining order against her former fiancé Rob Kardashian - with whom she has eight-month-old daughter Dream - after he posted explicit photos of her on social media, and she later accused him of being physically violent toward her.

Now the star is moving on from the drama surrounding her 'Rob & Chyna' co-star, and is looking for a new beau who can ''treat [her] right.''

She said: ''I would like somebody confident, who takes care of his business, is strong, healthy. Somebody that loves their family and treats their friends right - and treats me right.''

Chyna - who also has four-year-old son King Cairo from her relationship with rapper Tyga - also wants a man who ''respects'' her, and believes setting up a healthy friendship first is the best way to make sure the relationship lasts.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Chyna added: ''Once respect comes, then loves come and when love comes, a really healthy relationship comes, you know? Starting out as friends goes a long way in building solid ground. If you don't have that, things just crumble.''

The beauty also told the publication she would encourage those in unhealthy relationships to ''go seek help'' or ''call the police.''

Her comments come just days after she accused former partner Rob, 30, of being violent toward her in court documents filed earlier this week.

She wrote in the documents: ''Rob was mad at me and was speaking poorly about me in front of me in front of my four-year-old son, King Stevenson. When I told Rob that he could not speak about me in this way in front of the child, Rob exclaimed, 'I can say whatever the f**k I want!'

''I used my phone to call King's father [Tyga]. Rob immediately grabbed my phone and punched me in the side knocking me to the ground where I landed on my hands and knees. Rob is 6'2″ and weighs 280 pounds. I am a petite woman and only 5'2″. Rob hurt me when he punched me. I was terrified and my legs were hurt. I was sore and had a hard time walking for days. I sent my son's nanny a text that Rob hit me.''

Chyna then claims she locked herself in the bathroom to get away from Rob, 30, after he allegedly tore the hinges off her bedroom door in a rage.

She continued in the documents: ''I immediately called for King's nanny to help by taking my young son to another room after Rob punched me. I asked for her phone to document Rob's abuse because he had taken my phone from me. I then ran to my bedroom and locked the door. Rob was so out of control that he tore the hinges off my bedroom door so I retreated to the bathroom and then hid in the closet in the bathroom after locking the bathroom door.''