Blac Chyna wants to keep fit for the sake of her two children, as she wants to ''live longer'' so she can be there for her brood.
The 29-year-old beauty has four-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, and nine-month-old daughter Dream with her former fiancé Rob Kardashian, and has said she has been pushed to ''live a healthy life'' in order to ''live longer'' and be there for her brood.
Speaking to People magazine, the 'Rob & Chyna' star said: ''I'm going to be honest -- at first, I really wasn't into my health and fitness, as far as working out and things like that. Now that I've had my two babies, I'm like, 'You know what? I need to figure out a different way.'
''I do want to live longer. I need to live a healthy life so that I could [be there] for them. It's just really important. It makes me feel good, because once I feel good, everybody else feels good.''
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed by Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom, that she and her former flame Rob, 30, are ''working toward a resolution'' following the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star's outburst in which he posted explicit images of Chyna online.
Lisa said: ''We are working toward a resolution and wanted a little bit more time to see if we can get there.''
The pair were supposed to appear in court in Los Angeles earlier this week for a restraining order hearing - but have pushed the date back until next month.
However, Bloom warned that if an agreement cannot be reached, they will have to settle their differences in court.
She said: ''If we can't, we are ready willing and able to go forward with the hearing on September 18.''
In July, Rob launched a foul-mouthed tirade against his ex-partner on social media, accusing Chyna of cheating on him with multiple partners and even posting intimate snaps of the model on his Instagram account.
But the 30-year-old reality TV star's behaviour is said to have left members of his family feeling ''deeply disappointed and frustrated''.
A source said at the time: ''In the end it's about Dream and Rob has to grow up and be mature enough to realise that and how this can impact her later in life.''
