Blac Chyna is ''single and happy''.

The 29-year-old model - who has King Cairo, four, with Tyga and daughter Dream, seven months, with her ex partner Rob Kardashian - insists she is currently single and enjoying her life.

Sharing a post on Instagram, it read: ''single. im happy (sic)''

Meanwhile, Rob and Chyna's ''main goal'' is to get along.

A source said: ''Rob and Chyna are getting along, but are not officially back together. They are spending a lot of time together. There hasn't been any drama. They want to get along and raise Dream together. That's their main goal ...

''They are both complicated people. It's very possible they will get back together. But it's also possible that they will have another epic fight. For now, things are peaceful and everyone is happy.''

And Rob and Chyna are ''independently working on themselves'' so they can be better parents to their daughter.

A source shared: ''They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently. But by no means are they back together ... She's really excited about this house and she's been busy nesting.''

And Chyna is focusing on her work ventures amidst her split from Rob.

The insider said: ''We haven't gone into production of the second season yet. It hasn't been determined how we're moving forward. A lot would have to be undone for it not to still be on.

''She's great. She's just working. There's a lot of opportunities out there and she's growing. There's a little extra on her plate now with Dream, but it isn't as life-changing as when she had King.''