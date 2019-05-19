Blac Chyna is reportedly planning to sue her hairdresser.

The 'Rob and Chyna' star has claimed that she was the victim in an altercation with the stylist and not the aggressor. Chyna has claimed her home and her Rolls-Royce car was damaged when the hairdresser threw soda cans. The bumper has been damaged on the car whilst a window ledge was hit on the house, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Chyna previously confessed she is ''not proud'' of some of her past actions as she has hit the headlines several times in the past after her tumultuous relationship with Rob Kardashian - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Dream - came to an end in 2017, including having filed legal action against the Kardashian family for cancelling her reality show 'Rob & Chyna', and again after claiming she suffered ''significant damages'' after Rob launched a social media rampage against her in which he shared graphic images of her and accused her of substance abuse and infidelity.

She wrote: ''Over the last couple of years, you guys have been given a perspective of who I am from the media and people closest to me. I've been Bullied, Humiliated, Manipulated, and Discredit as a mom!........ Looking Back at A lot of my actions, I'm reflecting and realising that confusion is a serious thing. Of course I'm not proud of some of the pain I have caused, and I am working to be the best me. (sic)''

Chyna then went on to say her Blac Chyna persona is different from the real her, Angela White, and says she wants to show more of her true ''perspective'' to her fans.

She continued: ''Blac Chyna doesn't define Angela White as a person. At 30, I am overwhelmed with the blessings I have. Being A mother of two amazing children.I don't walk on things often, but I promise to give you guys more of me. Angela White perspective. Thank you for years of endless love. Your support for me is a blessing! (sic)''