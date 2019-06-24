Blac Chyna was inspired by Dolly Parton for her look at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday night (24.06.19).

The 31-year-old reality TV star turned heads in a floor-length sparking red gown designed by Bryan Hearns - whose fans include Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B - at the annual ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and she took to Instagram to reveal that her look was ''something between'' the 'Jolene' hitmaker and Pamela Anderson as she switched up her signature brunette locks for a classic blonde beehive.

She captioned a photo of her outfit: ''Something between Dolly and Pamela #BETAwards (sic)''

Chyna completed her stunning look with a red flower corsage to complete her hair style, platform Perspex heels and long pointed nails.

Other stars to walk the carpet with bold looks included Lizzo, Karrueche Tran, Lil Kim and Eva Marcille, who debuted her baby bump at the event in a lilac floor-length gown that accentuated her growing figure.

Chyna welcomed her second child Dream - her first with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian - into the world in November 2016, and the star previously admitted she turned to cosmetic procedures to get her body back under ''control''.

Opening up about if her derriere is ''natural'', she replied: ''I went and got something done. I got lipo because after I had Dream, it has like, out of control. So I had some of it taken out.''

Chyna also revealed she underwent four breast enhancement procedures, initially getting her boobs enlarged before deciding to go ''smaller''.

She said: ''I went larger, larger then I went smaller. I felt like it was this is just too much.''

Chyna even ended up with dimples in her cheeks as a result of facial piercings she had.

She explained: ''When I took them out I was like, 'Oh man, now I got dimples!' ''