Blac Chyna insists there's ''no animosity'' between herself and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

The 31-year-old reality star and model was previously at loggerheads with her ex-partner after he went on an explosive social media rant against her back in 2017, which saw him post explicit photos of her without her consent, and accuse her of being unfaithful to him during their relationship.

But now, Chyna says she and Rob have cleared the air, and insists they're now working hard on co-parenting their two-year-old daughter Dream.

The 'Rob & Chyna' star - who also has six-year-old son King Cairo with her former partner Tyga - said: ''Co-parenting is good. With both of my baby fathers, we have a mutual agreement and everything runs smoothly. So there's no animosity in the air, everything's like, good. We're all in a good place.''

Chyna also says there's ''no beef'' between herself and any of Rob's sisters - including Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian - despite them previously having a long history of warring with each other.

Speaking to RuPaul on his eponymously titled talk show, she said: ''I mean, we have a mutual situation. It's like, no beef. I don't have any drama and I don't think vice versa.''

However, Chyna's comments come just days after she slammed both Rob and the Kardashian family for trying to block Dream from appearing in Chyna's new reality show 'The Real Blac Chyna', whilst also ''insisting'' the tot take part in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

She wrote on Instagram: ''It is very unfortunate that Rob could not have an adult conversation with me, 'the mother of his child,' Dream Kardashian, appearing on my show.

''Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show. (sic)''

Chyna then slammed Rob's family for their supposed ''insistence that Dream appear on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' in the family's desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval''.