Blac Chyna was spoken to by police after she complained about noisy building work.

The 29-year-old model was reportedly livid when someone began working on the roof at the house next door to hers at 9am on Tuesday (08.08.17), so she confronted the homeowner and insisted it was too early to start construction work, especially as it had woken her eight-month-old daughter Dream.

According to TMZ, the neighbour was scared by Chyna's anger so called police, and when officers showed up they advised the reality TV star - who has Dream with her former fiance Rob Kardashian and a four-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex-partner Tyga - that Los Angeles law permits construction work to start from 7am, so the roofer was fine to continue.

Chyna quickly calmed down and the cops left the scene.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Chyna and Rob are ''working toward a resolution'' following their bitter split.

Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, said: ''We are working toward a resolution and wanted a little bit more time to see if we can get there.''

The pair were supposed to appear in court in Los Angeles on Tuesday for a restraining order hearing - but have pushed the date back until next month.

However, the lawyer warned that if an agreement cannot be reached, they will have to settle their differences in court.

She said: ''If we can't, we are ready willing and able to go forward with the hearing on September 18.''

In July, Rob launched a foul-mouthed tirade against his ex-partner on social media, accusing Chyna of cheating on him with multiple partners and even posting intimate snaps of the model on his Instagram account.