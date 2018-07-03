Blac Chyna is reportedly dating a teenage boxer.

The 30-year-old model only split from YBN Almighty Jay a few months ago but she's already moved on to someone new as she's said to be getting close to Devin Haney, 19, for a ''while'' now after he reached out to her on Instagram.

A source told TMZ.com: ''He first hooked up with Chyna two to three months ago, hitting her up on Instagram after learning they had the same lawyer.''

YBN announced that he had split from Chyna on his Instagram Stories.

In the post - which has since been deleted - he wrote: ''@blacchyna and I are no longer together (sic)''

But he also shared a YouTube video clip of Juice WRLD's song 'Lucid Dreams (Forget Me)', and posted a broken hearted emoji over the Insta Story.

In the short clip, rapper Juice can be heard singing: ''I still see your shadows in my room;

''Can't take back the love that I gave you;

''It's to the point where I love and I hate you;

''And I cannot change you so I must replace you.''

It's believed Chyna pulled the plug on their relationship after she found out that the rapper had been direct messaging other women on Instagram and was also annoyed that he'd been hanging out with groups of females after his performances.

The 'Rob & Chyna' star - who has 19-month-old daughter Dream with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, and five-year-old son King Cairo with former boyfriend Tyga - is said to be convinced YBN has got someone else pregnant, though there is no confirmation.

Their split came less than week after Chyna appeared to have been inked with a 'Jay' tattoo on her arm.

The pair hooked up in February, and YBN wasted no time in publicly declaring his love for the star - whose real name is Angela Renée White - as by April he popped the question to her via social media.

Alongside a photograph of Chyna wearing a white jumper dress and trainers while perched against a bumper in a car park, he wrote on Instagram: ''Will You Marry Me? (sic)''