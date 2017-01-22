Blac Chyna is celebrating her post-baby weight loss.

The 'Rob and Chyna' star - who welcomed daughter Dream into the world two months ago with her fiancé Rob Kardashian - has dropped an impressive 34 pounds since the birth.

Sharing the good news on Snapchat, she captioned a picture of her scales: ''From 192.2 to 158.2.''

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old star previously insisted it is breastfeeding that has helped her drop the weight.

She shared earlier this month: ''I've been carrying a baby for 10 months, so I'm ready to hang out. It's not really scary to be away from Dream, because I have tons of help and I'm not that far. If I was in Paris of New York I would feel super uncomfortable right now.

''I'm just really breastfeeding because you have to wait six weeks until you work out. And I just started hiking with Rob so we're back on our health tip, and I'm drinking a ton of water.''

And whilst the pair are back together, Chyna previously split from Rob, 29, after branding him ''lazy, fat and insecure''.

She wrote at the time: ''I'M DONE. This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It's so SAD & PATHETIC how low he'd stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! I have done nothing but help & loved him from the beginning! It's Chy here I got my own!!!

''I was doing swell before I got with him! I got him out of khloe's house, helped him lose all that f***ing weight for him to do nothing & gain it all back! Rob asked for all of this! Rob begged me to have Dream! He stressed me out my ENTIRE PREGNANCY!!! Accusing me of cheating, going crazy on me with massive text blast daily! being an absolute lunatic & then cover it up with gifts! (sic)''