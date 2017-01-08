Blac Chyna has enjoyed her first night out since giving birth to daughter Dream.

The 'Rob & Chyna' star was ''ready'' to hang out at Las Vegas nightspot 1OAK at the weekend, almost two months after welcoming the little girl into the world, and wasn't feeling too upset about leaving the baby at home in Los Angeles with her fiance Rob Kardashian.

Chyna - who also has four-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga - told People magazine: ''I've been carrying a baby for 10 months, so I'm ready to hang out.

''It's not really scary to be away from Dream, because I have tons of help and I'm not that far. If I was in Paris of New York I would feel super uncomfortable right now.''

But the 28-year-old star didn't have to miss her family too much either though, because, much to her amusement, waitresses brought over oversized faces of herself, Rob and Dream to her VIP table.

Chyna and Rob - who has battled with his weight over the years - are on a ''health tip'' at the moment, trying to be ''better people'' and focusing on strengthening their relationships following a string of recent problems.

She said: '''I'm just really breastfeeding because you have to wait six weeks until you work out. And I just started hiking with Rob so we're back on our health tip, and I'm drinking a ton of water.''

And asked what fans can expect from the second season of their reality show, she added: ''Building our brand, building our relationship and just becoming better people.

''We're eating healthy and just focusing on what's important.''