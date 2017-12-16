Blac Chyna has got her children's names tattooed on her hands.

The 29-year-old reality TV star had her now-ex-boyfriend Future's moniker etched onto the side of her hand two years ago but, following their split, she's decided to destroy it and replace it with ''Dream'' - a tribute to her 13-month-old daughter - while her other mitt has her five-year-old son King Cairo's forename carved into it.

Taking to her Snapchat account on Friday (15.12.17), the former provocative model shared a photograph of her new inkings over the top of a bouquet of pink roses.

Chyna - who got Future's name lazered off a year ago - was romantically linked to the 34-year-old rapper back in 2015 - but he appeared to deny any relationship with her when he took to Twitter to confirm that he was ''single and focusing'' on his work.

She then moved on and jumped into a relationship with Rob Kardashian and, just months after going public with their romance, fell pregnant with their little girl Dream.

The couple split in March this year, but there was clearly some bad blood between them as the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star hit the headlines when he posted explicit photographs of his ex online during a heated rant about her sex life.

She immediately got a lawyer involved and was granted a restraining order against the 30-year-old reclusive sock designer and, although he has seemingly apologised to his former flame for his behaviour, he's decided to remain out of the spotlight.

A source said recently: ''Rob did apologise to the family and has major regrets over the way he acted. He is very remorseful and upset with himself over what he did. Now, he is embarrassed and knows he needs to be better for Dream [Kardashian].

''There's no excuse and he is taking responsibility. He also realises that there could be consequences and that he won't be able to see Dream. That is what's most important to him and not being able to be with her is what scares him the most. He is trying to learn from this and move forward. He just wants to be a good dad.

Chyna's son King is from her previous relationship with rapper Tyga.