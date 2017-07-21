Blac Chyna gave back all of Rob Kardashian's gifts because she doesn't ''want to be bought''.

The 'Rob and Chyna' star sent all of her ex's stuff and those that he had given her back straight away after he posted intimate pictures of her online but insists she never asked for the same from him.

She said: ''I gave back Rob's jewellery because I feel as though I can't be bought. I'm not going to let [him] hang something over my head anymore. I also read that he said that he took the cars back. No, he did not. Those cars were leased, and I was going to have to give them back anyway.

''But the day he posted all that stuff, I had two of my assistants drive the cars over to his house along with the jewellery, along with my engagement ring. You know what? I didn't even ask Robert for anything back. I'd actually bought him a Range Rover.''

And the 29-year-old model - who has eight-month-old daughter Dream Renée with Rob and King Cairo, four, from her relationship with rapper Tyga - insists she has never been ''supported'' by anyone else financially and claimed she has actually got ''other people more money''.

She added to People magazine: ''I make my own money. I've been making my own money for a very, very long time. My first job was at McDonald's when I was 15.

''Years later, right after I had King, I wanted to do something that expressed myself, so I started Lashed Cosmetics. The lipsticks, the full skincare line, the beauty bar and 88Fin clothing trickled down from that. Nobody supports me at all. If anything, I've gotten other people more money ... I'll leave it at that.''