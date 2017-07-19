Blac Chyna has seen her ''true strength'' after Rob Kardashian shared intimate pictures of her online.

The 'Rob and Chyna' star is trying to take the positives from her ex-partner's online rant - where he posted private naked photographs of the model - and says it has taught her that she can ''come [back] from anything''.

She said: ''I feel like God does certain things not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength. I feel like, if I can come from this, I can come from anything.''

Chyna was shocked when she saw the pictures surfacing online and worried if people would hurt her or her family and friends because of it.

She added: ''I was, like, 'No. I can't believe it.' I thought, 'What's he going to do now? What's next?'

''I didn't need a crazy fan trying to come and hurt me or my kids because of this. The people that I actually care about, my family and friends, they're all I worry about. I'm not going to sit here and hide in my house over somebody else being hurt or jealous or insecure.''

And Chyna has urged others ever considering posting intimate pictures of their exes to not do it and reiterated that it is ''actually against the law''.

She told People magazine: ''Words are words, but once you start posting actual pictures, then that's just not right. It's actually against the law. If I was to go and do a very artsy, high-end photo shoot exposing my breasts, that's my choice.

''This is my body. It's my right. Once somebody else does it, it's just not right. I'm hoping that somehow, some way, this will let [potential revenge-porn posters] know, 'Don't do it.'''