Blac Chyna was ''devastated'' when Rob Kardashian shared explicit photos of her on Instagram last week.

The 30-year-old sock designer posted, and then deleted, a number of intimate pictures of his on/off fiancee and ranted about her being unfaithful, using him for his money and claimed she only had their daughter Dream, now seven months, to get back at her former partner Tyga.

And Chyna has now admitted she felt ''betrayed'' by his antics.

She said: ''I was devastated, of course. I'm like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I'm like 'Wow, OK.'

''This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know. I just felt ... betrayed.''

Chyna and 30-year-old Rob got together in January last year and got engaged just four months later, before announcing in May 2016 they were expecting their first child together.

The 29-year-old beauty has opened up about their early days of their volatile relationship, admitting she was attracted to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star because he is ''sweet and caring'', but things began to change when she began to ''let [her] guard down''.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, she said during her upcoming interview on 'Good Morning America', which will air on Monday (10.07.17): ''First, what had first initially attracted me to Rob, he was very sweet. Very caring. I felt as though he just really needed, you know, help without somebody pointing their finger. 'Cause I know how that could be.

''And I felt like I was that friend that never, like, asked questions or judged him. And I was just always there for him. And that's what kinda, like, attracted me. We just had good times together. And what was the breaking point was when I actually let my guard down.''