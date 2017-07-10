Blac Chyna has accused Rob Kardashian of being violent towards her.

The 29-year-old reality star was awarded a temporary restraining order against her former 'Rob & Chyna' co-star on Monday (10.07.17) after he went on a social media tirade against the beauty which saw him post explicit photos of her, accuse her of being unfaithful and on drugs, and threaten to stop her from seeing their seven-month-old daughter Dream.

In court documents filed by Chyna - who also has four-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-partner Tyga - to secure the restraining order, the beauty accused her former fiancé of being physically violent toward her, and recalled one instance in which he allegedly ''punched'' her and left her ''terrified''.

Chyna stated in the documents, obtained by People magazine: ''Rob was mad at me and was speaking poorly about me in front of me in front of my four-year-old son, King Stevenson. When I told Rob that he could not speak about me in this way in front of the child, Rob exclaimed, 'I can say whatever the f**k I want!'

''I used my phone to call King's father [Tyga]. Rob immediately grabbed my phone and punched me in the side knocking me to the ground where I landed on my hands and knees. Rob is 6'2″ and weighs 280 pounds. I am a petite woman and only 5'2″. Rob hurt me when he punched me. I was terrified and my legs were hurt. I was sore and had a hard time walking for days. I sent my son's nanny a text that Rob hit me.''

Chyna then claims she locked herself in the bathroom to get away from Rob, 30, who allegedly followed her before throwing her clothes over the floor of her closet.

She continued in the documents: ''I immediately called for King's nanny to help by taking my young son to another room after Rob punched me. I asked for her phone to document Rob's abuse because he had taken my phone from me. I then ran to my bedroom and locked the door. Rob was so out of control that he tore the hinges off my bedroom door so I retreated to the bathroom and then hid in the closet in the bathroom after locking the bathroom door.

''Rob then followed me through the bedroom to the bathroom. I began to record Rob by peering around the closet door and through the glass in the bathroom door. I hid in the closet in fear that he would break the glass bathroom door. I recorded Rob with the nanny's phone. Rob was yelling, 'Do you want your phone?! You can record me all you want, I don't care!'

''Rob then went through my outer closet and threw my clothes all over the place - my clothes were all over the floor of the closet. This was a really scary experience for me.''

Chyna's temporary restraining order means Rob cannot come within 100 yards of the beauty, however the pair are still able to co-parent their daughter.