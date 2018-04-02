Blac Chyna has defiantly hit back after an altercation at a theme park in California - but admitted violence is never the answer.

The reality TV star was at Six Flags Magic Mountain when footage emerged of her swinging a pink stroller at a woman during the row, and the 29-year-old mum - who has King Cairo, five, with ex Tyga and 17-month-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian - has defended her actions.

Taking to social media after the mysterious row, she posted on Instagram: ''Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story.

''I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy.''

Blac was joined at the theme park by her 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, after rumours of a relationship were initially sparked when they were spotted on a date in February.

In a video posted by The Blast, Chyna and the rapper - were seen getting out of a car, before holding hands, and being asked by paparazzi if they were dating.

Chyna confirmed the relationship, responding: ''Yeah, we're like dating.''

Last month, the reality star appeared to be on better terms with ex Rob as she took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

On the story part of the photo-sharing site, she posted a picture of herself with her ex-fiancé, both of them holding their daughter Dream.

She captioned it: ''Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy.''