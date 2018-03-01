Blac Chyna has confirmed she is dating rising rap star YBN Almighty Jay.

The 29-year-old reality star - who has five-year-old son King Cairo with her former partner Tyga, and 14-month-old daughter Dream with her ex-fiancée Rob Kardashian - was spotted on a date with her rumoured new beau earlier this week, and on Wednesday (28.02.18) night, she confirmed the pair are an item.

In a video posted by The Blast, Chyna and the 18-year-old rapper - who is 11 years younger than the 'Rob & Chyna' star - were seen getting out of a car, before holding hands, and being asked by paparazzi if they were dating.

Chyna responded: ''Yeah, we're like dating.''

The star's new romance comes after she recently hit the headlines when a sex tape featuring her performing oral sex on a mystery man was posted on an anonymous Twitter account.

The guy's face is never shown but his voice can be heard and the clip seems to have been filmed by him.

Chyna's attorney, Walter Mosley, later revealed they were contacting police to investigate the video, admitting ''it's a criminal matter''.

And the lawyer also took to Instagram to slam the prevalence of sex tape leaks and the surrounding culture.

He wrote: ''We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women. Today's post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend.

''Why do we think it's acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It's not.''

He also urged men to ''do better'' and insisted women shouldn't be blamed for other people's actions.

He continued: ''I'm tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later. It's like I'm telling them not to wear short skirts because you're going to entice a man to rape you.

''And like most rapes, these betrayals often come from those most close to us. So today I'm saying, men we need to do better. We need to tell each other to do better. We need to stop sharing these videos with each other in the club, at the barbershop or (and especially) online.''

Chyna's leaked tape also comes after her former partner Rob Kardashian took to social media last year to post explicit pictures of the curvaceous beauty, as part of a lengthy rant against her.