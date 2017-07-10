Blac Chyna sent her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian a video of her kissing another man in their bed because he wouldn't leave her alone.

The 29-year-old model is planning to sue the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - whom she split from at the end of last year - after he posted, and then deleted, a number of intimate pictures of her online, accused her of being unfaithful during their year-long relationship and alleged she used him for fame and fortune.

Although the blonde beauty believes she's fallen victim to revenge porn, she has admitted she only sent him the footage of her smooching another man to prove that she's no longer interested in him and just wants him to let her get on with her life.

Speaking in an interview with 'Good Morning America' on Monday (10.07.17), she said when asked why she sent the reclusive star the footage: ''I've been broken up with Rob since December. If someone keeps poking at you ... eventually you're gonna pop. I thought that maybe if I send the video to him, he'll leave me alone.''

Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - has also poured cold water on the allegations that she only got with him in January last year to boost her profile.

She explained when asked if there was any truth in the fame rumour: ''I am Angela White. I am Blac Chyna ... I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians.''

However, the former stripper has admitted she could handle Rob's vicious actions until he claimed that she only had their seven-month-old daughter Dream to make her ex-boyfriend Tyga - who was dating his half-sister Kylie Jenner at the time - jealous.

She said: ''That's not even my character. I see all these things on internet and never addressed it. Robert came at me ... Nobody was out to make a baby out of spite.''

Chyna has now filed for a restraining order against the 30-year-old sock designer but is adamant that she'd like to maintain joint custody of Dream with Rob.