Blac Chyna has claimed that Rob Kardashian asked personally for 'Rob and Chyna' not to be cancelled.

The 29-year-old star says her ex-partner - with whom she shares daughter Dream - was keen to continue with the pair's E! reality show and they were already working on a new season.

Court documents submitted by Chyna claims that the second season of the show began filming in early 2017, despite the paperwork having not been finished.

The lawsuit states: ''Reality television thrives on colourful personalities engaging in conflict. If anything, the E! network saw more potential in a second season given the success of season one and the new, unpredictable co-parenting relationship between Chyna and Rob.''

Chyna is currently fighting the Kardashian/Jenner clan in court after claiming they were conspiring to end her television show 'Rob and Chyna'. Accusing one unspecified member of the family, she claimed they had said ''the show is giving this toxic woman money and exposure she lives and breathes for and by continuing it ... she will proceed with using and physically abusing my brother''.

Chyna had accused the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars of trying to destroy her career and ''coming after'' her after she split from Rob.

Her court documents stated: ''The unwritten rule no one told (her) when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show cancelled (despite great ratings), spreading lies about you, and even funding a bogus lawsuit about a crumbled gingerbread house.''

Previous court documents filed by Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - accused the entire Kardashian family of interfering with the shooting of the couple's reality show.

Her filing stated: ''Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second season. Rob Kardashian and his powerful, vindictive family have done enough damage to Ms. White's career and professional reputation, which she singlehandedly built from scratch - without the help of a famous last name. This lawsuit seeks to hold them accountable.''