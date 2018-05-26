Blac Chyna claims the Kardashians threatened to quit E! unless 'Rob & Chyna' was axed.

The 30-year-old model blames former fiancé Rob Kardashian's family for her reality TV show ending and doesn't believe their claims that it suffered poor ratings.

According to Chyna's court documents, obtained by TMZ, Chyna alleges that Rob's family threatened to take their successful reality TV show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' to another network if they did not drop Chyna's show.

While falling ratings have been blamed for the cancellation, Chyna alleges that they were actually higher than 'KUWTK' and filming had already taken place for season two when it was asked.

She also claims that the Kardashians falsely alleged that she was physically abusive towards Rob, the father of her daughter Dream.

Chyna previously accused the family of trying to destroy her career.

Previous court documents stated: ''The unwritten rule no one told (her) when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show cancelled (despite great ratings), spreading lies about you, and even funding a bogus lawsuit about a crumbled gingerbread house.''

The outspoken star also claimed E! were pushing for a second series of 'Rob & Chyna' because they felt their break-up would offer more dramatic television.

Her lawsuit stated: ''Reality television thrives on big personalities engaging in conflict. If anything, the E! network saw more potential in a second season given the success of season one and the new, unpredictable co-parenting relationship between Chyna and Rob.''