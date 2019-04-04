Blac Chyna has been granted permission to depose Ryan Seacrest.

The 30-year-old star had made a legal bid to order the 'American Idol' host to be interviewed under oath to answer questions about why her and former fiance Rob Kardashian's reality show 'Rob & Chyna' was cancelled after just one season and according to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Los Angeles judge has now granted the motion.

The court order states that Ryan could have relevant information as to why E! axed the show because he was its executive producer.

Chyna's legal team will be able to keep the 44-year-old star for up to three hours of questioning in a single day and will be allowed to videotape the interview.

And Ryan has also been warned that Chyna will be given permission to depose him for a second day if he doesn't deliver all the information she requires.

Chyna had also requested the presenter produce his private correspondence with Rob's mother, Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, and half-sister Kylie Jenner, and though he doesn't have to turn over those communications at the moment, he may have to submit them at a later date.

The deposition is for Chyna's lawsuit against members of the Kardashian/ Jenner family, who she has accused of interfering with her show and ultimately causing it to be axed.

Rob's loved ones have previously denied having anything to do with the show being cancelled, while the reclusive sock designer - who has two-year-old daughter Dream with Chyna - insisted he could no longer participate in the programme due to alleged domestic violence from his former partner.

Chyna - who also has six-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga - previously claimed E! were pushing for a second series of 'Rob & Chyna' because they felt their break-up would offer more dramatic television.

Her lawsuit stated: ''Reality television thrives on colourful personalities engaging in conflict. If anything, the E! network saw more potential in a second season given the success of season one and the new, unpredictable co-parenting relationship between Chyna and Rob.''