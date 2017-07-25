Blac Chyna has bought a top of the range Ferrari.

The 29-year-old star purchased the posh car just weeks after she had a dramatic fall out with her ex-partner Rob Kardashian, who posted intimate snaps of her online.

The 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider has been customised with Forgiato wheels, making it likely to cost more than the starting price of approximately $334,000, TMZ reports.

It comes after Chyna - who has Dream Renée, eight months, with Rob and King Cairo, four, from her previous romance with Tyga - revealed she gave Rob back all the gifts he had bought her when they fell out.

She said: ''I gave back Rob's jewellery because I feel as though I can't be bought. I'm not going to let [him] hang something over my head anymore. I also read that he said that he took the cars back. No, he did not. Those cars were leased, and I was going to have to give them back anyway.

''But the day he posted all that stuff, I had two of my assistants drive the cars over to his house along with the jewellery, along with my engagement ring. You know what? I didn't even ask Robert for anything back. I'd actually bought him a Range Rover.''

And the mother-of-two insists she is independent financially and claims she actually made other people more money.

She added: ''I make my own money. I've been making my own money for a very, very long time. My first job was at McDonald's when I was 15.

''Years later, right after I had King, I wanted to do something that expressed myself, so I started Lashed Cosmetics. The lipsticks, the full skincare line, the beauty bar and 88Fin clothing trickled down from that. Nobody supports me at all. If anything, I've gotten other people more money ... I'll leave it at that.''