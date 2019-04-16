Blac Chyna is reportedly being sued by her landlord over unpaid rent.

The 'Rob and Chyna' star is being taken to court by Michael Kremerman over the $48,000 she hasn't paid after she signed a one-year lease for a six bedroom, five bathroom property in Studio City. According to paperwork filed, the lease was signed for a year at $16,000 a month and then it was extended until March 31, 2019. Chyna is said to have left the property in November 2018, when she stopped paying and Kremerman now claims he is owed $30,546 in unpaid rent as well as $18,006 in damages.

Chyna has been in and out of legal proceedings as of late after she found herself embroiled in a court case with her ex Rob Kardashian.

However, the former couple had insisted they would be putting aside their differences to focus on their daughter Dream and are ''actively co-parenting''.

He wrote on his official Twitter account recently: ''Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.''

Whilst Chyna added in her own post: ''Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!''

The comments came just a few weeks after reports surfaced that Rob was ''mad'' at Chyna after she jetted off to Hawaii whilst she was meant to have custody of Dream.

A source said at the time: ''Chyna planned on having Dream stay with a nanny in LA while she was in Hawaii. Rob is mad because if either parent is out of town, the other parent is supposed to have the option to keep Dream longer. Rob doesn't want Dream to stay alone with a nanny while Chyna parties in Hawaii. This is what he is mad about. She needs to tell him when she won't be in LA so Rob can keep Dream longer. Rob is getting his lawyer involved.''