Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay have split.

The 30-year-old model and the 18-year-old rapper appear to have gone their separate ways after dating for three months, after he confirmed they had broken up in a post on his Instagram Stories.

In the post - which has since been deleted - he wrote: ''@blacchyna and I are no longer together (sic)''

But he also shared a YouTube video clip of Juice WRLD's song 'Lucid Dreams (Forget Me)', and posted a broken hearted emoji over the Insta Story.

In the short clip, rapper Juice can be heard singing: ''I still see your shadows in my room;

''Can't take back the love that I gave you;

''It's to the point where I love and I hate you;

''And I cannot change you so I must replace you.''

Chyna - who has 19-month-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, and five-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga - is yet to comment on the pair's apparent split on her social media.

This comes less than week after Chyna appeared to have been inked with a 'Jay' tattoo on her arm.

The pair hooked up in February, and Jay wasted no time in publicly declaring his love for the star - whose real name is Angela Renée White - as by April he popped the question to her via social media.

Alongside a photograph of Chyna wearing a white jumper dress and trainers while perched against a bumper in a car park, he wrote on Instagram: ''Will You Marry Me? (sic)''

The couple were first spotted together on a bowling date in February and then paraded their new romance a few days later by holding hands in public.