Blac Chyna has reportedly split from Soulja Boy.

The 30-year-old model was believed to have struck up a romance with rapper Soulja Boy earlier this month following her split from Kid Buu after their heated argument during a trip to Hawaii last month.

However it seems their relationship was short lived, as sources tell TMZ the couple have already decided to part ways.

It was previously reported their relationship began as a joke when they both wanted to annoy Chyna's former partner Tyga - with whom she has six-year-old son King Cairo - and sources claim their split was caused when they started ''bickering about each other's true intentions in their relationship.''

TMZ also report the couple ''just weren't on the same wavelength'' in their romance, as Soulja Boy wanted to hang out in big groups, whereas Chyna would rather stay at home with her new beau.

The split comes just one week after it was claimed they began their romance as a stunt to get under Tyga's skin, which Soulja Boy was on board with following their spat last month over who had the bigger comeback in 2018.

Although it started as a joke, it was claimed at the time the couple went on a few fake dates to make their romance seem real, and during those dates, they formed a bond and decided to stop pretending and start a real relationship.

A source said earlier this month Chyna - who also has two-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian - and Soulja Boy ''appreciate and respect that the other one has their own career rolling right now, and they feel like they can take things slow.''

Last month, police were called to Chyna's Hawaii hotel room following claims of a ''disturbance'' between her and her then-boyfriend Kid Buu.

Sources said at the time that Chyna scratched Kid Buu, and he is alleged to have then slammed her against a wall several times and choked her, prompting someone to call for emergency services.