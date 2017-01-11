Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian showed off their strong relationship as they marked their daughter's second month milestone.

The 28-year-old model shared a picture of herself with the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and their baby girl Dream as the little one received her first shot.

Uploading the picture on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''2 month Check up with Dream, Daddy, and I (sic)''

Whilst captioning a cropped version of the image, Rob added: ''Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo.

''I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much. (sic)''

It comes after a source claimed Rob and Chyna took some time away from the Kardashian family so they could focus on their relationship.

A source said: ''It's safe to say Chyna and Rob took some time off to focus on their immediate family. It's not a bad thing, and they needed a break for themselves, and their daughter. They are back together now and focusing on their relationship.

''It's understandable that [Rob] wants their opinion on things that are going wrong, but as everyone knows, family doesn't forget, especially a mom. So, after Rob calls his sisters and mother and shares everything with them, it's hard for Chyna to re-enter the family after they reconciled, mainly for Dream's sake ... They'll do everything they can to make sure Dream grows up in a very normal environment.''