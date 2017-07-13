Blac Chyna has reportedly refuse to return jewellery Rob Kardashian had planned to give her as a gift.

The 30-year-old sock designer had a jeweller visit his former fiancee last week, days before his infamous now-deleted Instagram rant at her expense, with seven items worth a total of $250,000 and wanted his ex-partner to choose one as a present from him.

The jeweller left all seven so Chyna could take the time over her decision, but after Rob's outburst, the 29-year-old beauty only sent back three items, keeping a ring and three tennis bracelets, worth around $125,000.

Sources told TMZ Chyna tried to charge a ''significant amount'' on Rob's credit card for some of the jewellery, but it was flagged and the sale blocked by his business manager.

The jeweller is said to have contacted Chyna - who has son King Cairo, four, with ex-boyfriend Tyga, and eight-month-old daughter Dream with Rob - to tell her the gift was no longer being offered and to ask for the items back, but she has so far resisted.

And the 'Rob & Chyna' star even wore the tennis bracelets to court on Monday (10.07.17) when she obtained a restraining order against Rob.

However, Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, told the website Rob gave his former lover all seven pieces as a gift, so she had no obligation to return them.

But after his blistering attack - which saw him post explicit pictures and accuse her of taking drugs, sleeping with a number of men and only having their daughter to get back at Tyga - Chyna decided to return four of the items as a ''gift'' to Rob, but kept the bracelet set because she liked them.

A spokesperson for the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star declined to comment.