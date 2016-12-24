Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have shared a loved up snap confirming they are back together.

The 'Rob & Chyna' stars - who share one-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian together - have been feuding this week after 28-year-old Chyna split from her fiancé Rob over the weekend, but it seems the pair have reconnected for the holidays as they took to Snapchat on Friday night (23.12.16) to share a cute selfie.

The picture, posted to Chyna's Snapchat account, sees the model - who has donned the adorable deer filter - cuddled up to 29-year-old Rob.

She captioned the photo: ''Happy Holidays''

The news comes after it was reported that Chyna was ''not invited'' to spend Christmas with the Kardashian clan, as the rest of the famous family were tired of her and Rob constantly fighting.

A source said at the time: ''Rob's family is over Chyna. She is not invited to Kris' holiday party.

''Rob's family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can't stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It's just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.''

A second source, however, later claimed that Chyna had nothing to ''apologise'' for, and was standing her ground on the feud with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars.

They said: ''Chyna thinks Rob and his family have a lot of nerve if they think she needs to apologise for anything that she's done in this relationship.

''What should she be sorry for? Getting Rob out of his cave and bringing him into the light? Giving him a daughter? Helping him lose weight? Getting him a reality show?

''Rob's the one who admitted to having issues, and has since gotten from Chyna. She's so proud of their shared accomplishments, and thinks her behaviour and attitude are completely fine. She's not changing or apologising.''

It is not yet known if the couple's holiday reconciliation will land her an invite to Kris Jenner's Christmas bash.