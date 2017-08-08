Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are ''working toward a resolution'' following their split.

The celebrity duo separated in acrimonious circumstances, with Rob accusing the mother of his eight-month-old daughter Dream of being unfaithful, but they are now trying to settle their dispute in an amicable fashion.

Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, told Us Weekly: ''We are working toward a resolution and wanted a little bit more time to see if we can get there.''

The pair were supposed to appear in court in Los Angeles on Tuesday (08.08.17) for a restraining order hearing - but have pushed the date back until next month.

However, Bloom warned that if an agreement cannot be reached, they will have to settle their differences in court.

She said: ''If we can't, we are ready willing and able to go forward with the hearing on September 18.''

In July, Rob launched a foul-mouthed tirade against his ex-partner on social media, accusing Chyna of cheating on him with multiple partners and even posting intimate snaps of the model on his Instagram account.

But the 30-year-old reality TV star's behaviour is said to have left members of his family feeling ''deeply disappointed and frustrated''.

A source said at the time: ''In the end it's about Dream and Rob has to grow up and be mature enough to realise that and how this can impact her later in life.''

The family had harboured doubts about Chyna's relationship with Rob, because of her previous relationship with Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex.

But the family made an effort to support Rob and Chyna's romance after the curvaceous star gave birth to Dream.

The source shared: ''Everyone has been sceptical about Chyna and her intentions from the get-go but because Rob was so happy, that's what mattered to them so they were as on board as they could be.

''But once there was a child involved, the game changed.''