Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are holding off on their child support battle for Christmas and are expected to start back up again in the new year.
The former couple - who share two-year-old daughter Dream Renee - have been locked in a bitter war over their child support payments but they have both agreed to stop the fight over the festive period and it is hoped they will be able to sort out a settlement privately.
Sources tell The Blast the duo were expected in court this week but it mysteriously disappeared off the schedule.
The pair are at war over child support because Rob wants to lower his childcare payments to Chyna. He currently pays $20,000 per month to his former partner but wants it lowered as he ''can no longer afford these orders''. He has also asked for payments to be made to him instead as Chyna is a millionaire now, stating that she is a ''model and entrepreneur'' and that ''she has appeared in the press and on social media to discuss both cases at every opportunity''.
Rob also spoke about his desire to stay away from the spotlight by shunning his family's E! reality show.
In a declaration, he shared: ''I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me. Her request was widely publicised and I was scrutinized by the media.
''It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.''
