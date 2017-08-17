Blac Chyna and Mechie have broken up.

The 29-year-old star is said to have ditched the rapper, who she has been dating for less than two months, after they had an argument, but Mechie wants to get back together with the former stripper.

Sources told gossip website TMZ that the dispute was allegedly over the musician, who has a tattoo of Chyna's initials behind his ear, getting close to other women on social media.

Following the argument, Chyna - who has four-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, and nine-month-old daughter Dream with her former fiancé Rob Kardashian - is said to have gone to Los Angeles strip club Ace of Diamonds.

At the venue, she vented her frustration by singing lyrics for a potential new track.

Insiders also revealed Chyna saw Rob's sister Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson at the nightspot, but they didn't chat.

Last month, the 'Rob and Chyna' star was paid $15,000 to make an appearance at Project Club Los Angeles.

She attended the event with Mechie for an hour before leaving.

What's more, the reality TV star - who recently splashed out $334,000 on a 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider - has insisted she is financially independent.

She added: ''I make my own money. I've been making my own money for a very, very long time. My first job was at McDonald's when I was 15.

''Years later, right after I had King, I wanted to do something that expressed myself, so I started Lashed Cosmetics. The lipsticks, the full skincare line, the beauty bar and 88Fin clothing trickled down from that. Nobody supports me at all. If anything, I've gotten other people more money ... I'll leave it at that.''