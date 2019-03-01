Blac Chyna has to attend court to face allegations of cyberbullying.

The 30-year-old star and her former fiance Rob Kardashian have been accused by her ex-boyfriend Pilot Jones - aka Justin C. Jones - of ruining his life by leaking his private phone number online, and in documents obtained by The Blast, the man informed a court on February 27 that his former lover has been handed legal papers by a process server.

Jones explained the server located Chyna - who has six-year-old son King Cairo with former partner Tyga and two-year-old daughter Dream with Rob - at her home in Woodland Hills and as she has now been served, the 'Rob & Chyna' star will have to respond to the allegations in court.

In his lawsuit, the man claimed that when a photo of him making out with Chyna was leaked, the former couple accused him of selling the picture and in retaliation, publicly exposed him as bisexual and released his personal phone number.

Jones, who has denied leaking the photo, claims he began to receive threatening messages after his number was made public.

He has accused the couple of ruining his life and claims the incident even resulted in him attempting suicide.

Rob and Chyna both have yet to file an official answer to the allegations made against them in the lawsuit.

Earlier this week, both Rob and Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - stressed they are working together to parent their little girl following speculation there was an upcoming custody dispute between them.

Rob wrote on his official Twitter account: ''Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.''

And Chyna added in her own post: ''Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!''